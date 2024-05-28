Markets remain open in Pakistan today despite public holiday on Youm-e-Takbeer

LAHORE – Traders in Lahore, Karachi, and parts of Pakistan kept markets open on Youm-e-Takbeer amid economic challenges.
Despite the government's announcement of public holiday on May 28, 'Youm-e-Takbeer', Anjuman-e-Tajraan Karachi announced that all business and trade centers in the city will operate as usual on May 28, citing economic woes.
Similarly, Anjuman-e-Tajraan Lahore announced that shops and other businesses will stay open, but traders pledged to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ with zeal and fervour.
Javed Shams, President of Anjuman-e-Tajraan Karachi, emphasised the importance of May 28 for Pakistan’s defense. He added that the public, already burdened by poverty, unemployment, and inflation, cannot afford to take a holiday, despite the historical significance of the date.
He pointed out that traders and businessmen cannot close their businesses due to the current economic conditions and joblessness.
Rizwan Irfan, President of Karachi Electronic Dealers Association, also confirmed that all electronic markets in the city will remain open on May 28. He noted that this day marks Pakistan’s emergence as a powerful nation on the global stage.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a public holiday on May 28 to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, the day when Pakistan’s defense became impregnable following nuclear tests in Chagai, Balochistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
