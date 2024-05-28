Woman raped by staff member at Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore

LAHORE – A disturbing incident of sexual assault was reported at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore.
Reports in local media claimed that a woman was raped by a staff member on pretext of a promise to expedite her father's heart surgery, who was currently being treated at the leading cardiac facility.
The accused has been arrested, and a case has been filed against him based on the woman's complaint. The police are conducting further investigations into the incident following the medical examination of the woman.
A similar yet disturbing incident was reported from Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi where a woman was raped in the x-ray room.
Sexual violence against women in Pakistan is a serious and pervasive issue. Women in Pakistan face various forms of sexual violence, including rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, and harassment.
Many cases of rape and harasssment go unreported due to social stigma, fear of retaliation, and mistrust in the legal system.
