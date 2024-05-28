China supports probe into Bisham attack as Pakistan seeks handover of plotters from Afghan Taliban

ISLAMABAD – China has expressed its support for Pakistan's inquiry into Bisham suicide bombing that claimed the lives of five Chinese engineers and their driver in KP on March 26.

The development comes as Islamabad accused Taliban authorities in Afghanistan of providing safe havens to plotters and demanded their extradition.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China supports Pakistan's efforts to investigate and punish those responsible for the Bisham attack. She further emphasised China's commitment to uncovering the truth behind the attack and bringing all perpetrators to justice.

The attack occurred on March 26 in northwestern region when a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers traveling from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu.

This area, known for its major dam project, has been targeted before, including a 2021 bus blast that killed nine Chinese nationals among 13 victims.

Following the Bisham attack, Chinese government demanded a thorough investigation and increased security measures to protect its citizens in Pakistan.

Lately, Pakistan's Interior Minister claimed that the attack was orchestrated from Afghan territory and called for the arrest of several individuals, including banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud.

