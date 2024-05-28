Rain threat looms large over Pakistan-England third T20 match today

CARDIFF – Pakistan is set to play against England in third T20I of four-match series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff today with rain expected ahead of the much-anticipated game. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30pm Pakistan Time.
England currently leads the series 1-0, having won the second T20I by 23 runs. The first match was washed out without a ball bowled. The final match of the series will take place at The Oval on Thursday.
The ongoing series is last for Men in Green and England before the T20 World Cup 2024, starting on June 1 in the United States and West Indies.
For Team Green to enter T20 World Cup with positive note, the visitors must win third T20I against England today. Following their 23-run loss in the previous game and the rain-affected abandonment of the first match, a victory in Cardiff would keep the series alive for Pakistan.
England's captain Jos Buttler has left the squad to be with his wife, who is expecting their third child. Vice-captain Moeen Ali will lead England in Buttler's absence. England key pacer Jofra Archer could be rested for Cardiff match ahead of the Oval finale. He has been facing injuries scare since 2019 World Cup.
|England
|Pakistan
|Moeen Ali (captain)
|Babar Azam (captain)
|Jonny Bairstow
|Abrar Ahmed
|Harry Brook
|Azam Khan
|Sam Curran
|Fakhar Zaman
|Mark Wood
|Haris Rauf
|Reece Topley
|Hasan Ali
|Ben Duckett
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Tom Hartley
|Imad Wasim
|Will Jacks
|Mohammad Abbas Afridi
|Chris Jordan
|Mohammad Amir
|Liam Livingstone
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Adil Rashid
|Muhammad Irfan Khan
|Phil Salt
|Naseem Shah
|Saim Ayub
|Salman Ali Agha
|Shadab Khan
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|Usman Khan
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
