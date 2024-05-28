Search

Rain threat looms large over Pakistan-England third T20 match today

Web Desk
11:38 AM | 28 May, 2024
CARDIFF – Pakistan is set to play against England in third T20I of four-match series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff today with rain expected ahead of the much-anticipated game. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30pm Pakistan Time.

England currently leads the series 1-0, having won the second T20I by 23 runs. The first match was washed out without a ball bowled. The final match of the series will take place at The Oval on Thursday.

The ongoing series is last for Men in Green and England before the T20 World Cup 2024, starting on June 1 in the United States and West Indies.

For Team Green to enter T20 World Cup with positive note, the visitors must win third T20I against England today. Following their 23-run loss in the previous game and the rain-affected abandonment of the first match, a victory in Cardiff would keep the series alive for Pakistan.

England's captain Jos Buttler has left the squad to be with his wife, who is expecting their third child. Vice-captain Moeen Ali will lead England in Buttler's absence. England key pacer Jofra Archer could be rested for Cardiff match ahead of the Oval finale. He has been facing injuries scare since 2019 World Cup.

Pakistan vs England T20 Squad

England Pakistan
Moeen Ali (captain) Babar Azam (captain)
Jonny Bairstow Abrar Ahmed
Harry Brook Azam Khan
Sam Curran Fakhar Zaman
Mark Wood Haris Rauf
Reece Topley Hasan Ali
Ben Duckett Iftikhar Ahmed
Tom Hartley Imad Wasim
Will Jacks Mohammad Abbas Afridi
Chris Jordan Mohammad Amir
Liam Livingstone Mohammad Rizwan
Adil Rashid Muhammad Irfan Khan
Phil Salt Naseem Shah
Saim Ayub
Salman Ali Agha
Shadab Khan
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Usman Khan

