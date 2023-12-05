Over 250 foreign players sign up for PSL 9 draft

LAHORE – More than 250 international cricket players have showed their interest to play the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9), it emerged on Tuesday.
Reports said 254 foreign players have registered themselves for the PSL 9 draft, which will take place on December 13.
The players belong to various crickets nationals however no any Australian player has signed up for the Pakistan’s mega domestic event.
Out of the total registered players, twenty have been classified under the platinum category, with a significance presence of England players.
Alex Hales, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Colin Munro, James Vince, Rassie Van der Dussen, and Hazratullah Zazai have already registered for the PSL 9 draft.
Draft 2024 will take place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Wednesday, 13 December 2023. The flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March 2024.
The pick order for the Player Draft was finalised earlier this month with Quetta Gladiators set to make the first pick of the draft. The selection order for the first round for the Platinum category was determined by the inverse order of the previous season’s standings.
The process of local player category renewals for the upcoming ninth edition of the tournament was completed on 10 November with categories upgraded for nine players. The registration window for foreign players was opened on 25 October with several top players across the globe showing interest.
The trade and retention window is currently open. Earlier today, Karachi Kings traded Imad Wasim to Islamabad United for Hasan Ali and received Islamabad United’s first round silver pick in exchange for their second silver pick.
Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.72
|765.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.59
|41.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.46
|36.81
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.11
|931.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.27
|78.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.65
|330.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330.
Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
