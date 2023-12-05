Over 250 foreign players sign up for PSL 9 draft

LAHORE – More than 250 international cricket players have showed their interest to play the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9), it emerged on Tuesday.

Reports said 254 foreign players have registered themselves for the PSL 9 draft, which will take place on December 13.

The players belong to various crickets nationals however no any Australian player has signed up for the Pakistan’s mega domestic event.

Out of the total registered players, twenty have been classified under the platinum category, with a significance presence of England players.

Alex Hales, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Colin Munro, James Vince, Rassie Van der Dussen, and Hazratullah Zazai have already registered for the PSL 9 draft.

Draft 2024 will take place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Wednesday, 13 December 2023. The flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March 2024.

The pick order for the Player Draft was finalised earlier this month with Quetta Gladiators set to make the first pick of the draft. The selection order for the first round for the Platinum category was determined by the inverse order of the previous season’s standings.

The process of local player category renewals for the upcoming ninth edition of the tournament was completed on 10 November with categories upgraded for nine players. The registration window for foreign players was opened on 25 October with several top players across the globe showing interest.

The trade and retention window is currently open. Earlier today, Karachi Kings traded Imad Wasim to Islamabad United for Hasan Ali and received Islamabad United’s first round silver pick in exchange for their second silver pick.