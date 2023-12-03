Search

Naseem Shah joins Islamabad United for PSL 9

Web Desk
11:01 AM | 3 Dec, 2023
Naseem Shah joins Islamabad United for PSL 9

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad United, a two-time winning franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), revealed on Saturday that they have acquired the talented fast bowler Naseem Shah in a significant swap deal.

Naseem, previously with Quetta Gladiators, had become a hot topic among cricket circles, drawing interest from multiple PSL franchises following reports of his departure from Quetta.

In the exchange, Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Jr, former United players, moved to Quetta Gladiators.

Initially speculated to join Multan Sultans or Peshawar Zalmi, Naseem ultimately chose Islamabad United, favouring the team over other contenders.

While the PSL 9 draft is still 11 days away, Islamabad has secured two top-tier players even before the event.

Another prominent trade involved Imad Wasim, who became part of United through a swap deal that saw Hasan Ali moving to Karachi Kings. Wasim, the standout performer in PSL 8 with 404 runs and nine wickets, was named Player of the Tournament.

With power hitters like Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Azam Khan and Asif Ali, alongside all-rounders Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, Islamabad is emerging as a strong contender for the upcoming season.

Earlier, Iftikhar Ahmed entered Multan Sultans via a significant swap with Rilee Rossouw, becoming the first player to feature for five different teams in the league. This trade also secured the first platinum pick for Multan in the upcoming PSL 9 Draft, scheduled for December 13 in Lahore.

Web Desk

Latest

11:27 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Polio cripples another life in Pakistan

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 3 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.15 287.95
Euro EUR 309.9 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4 360.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan; check out today gold rates in Pakistan - 3 December 2023  

The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.

Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.

Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730

