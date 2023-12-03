Naseem Shah joins Islamabad United for PSL 9

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad United, a two-time winning franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), revealed on Saturday that they have acquired the talented fast bowler Naseem Shah in a significant swap deal.
Naseem, previously with Quetta Gladiators, had become a hot topic among cricket circles, drawing interest from multiple PSL franchises following reports of his departure from Quetta.
In the exchange, Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Jr, former United players, moved to Quetta Gladiators.
Initially speculated to join Multan Sultans or Peshawar Zalmi, Naseem ultimately chose Islamabad United, favouring the team over other contenders.
While the PSL 9 draft is still 11 days away, Islamabad has secured two top-tier players even before the event.
Another prominent trade involved Imad Wasim, who became part of United through a swap deal that saw Hasan Ali moving to Karachi Kings. Wasim, the standout performer in PSL 8 with 404 runs and nine wickets, was named Player of the Tournament.
With power hitters like Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Azam Khan and Asif Ali, alongside all-rounders Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, Islamabad is emerging as a strong contender for the upcoming season.
Earlier, Iftikhar Ahmed entered Multan Sultans via a significant swap with Rilee Rossouw, becoming the first player to feature for five different teams in the league. This trade also secured the first platinum pick for Multan in the upcoming PSL 9 Draft, scheduled for December 13 in Lahore.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
