Munir urges Sethi to take action on objections raised on cricket elections

LAHORE – Mian Muhammad Munir, former member of the Governing Board of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and former president of Multan Regional Cricket Association, has called on Najam Sethi, head of the PCB Management Committee, to take action on the objections raised about the elections across the country and improve the election process.
Munir emphasized that Sethi should directly monitor the election affairs to ensure transparency. He warned that if the process was not made more effective and transparent, all the wrongdoings would be put on Sethi’s account. He criticized those who are monitoring the election process and accused them of trying to keep Sethi away from the facts for personal interests. He claimed that the ruling class was threatening cricket administrators across the country and bringing forward their preferred candidates, changing club presidents and misusing powers.
The former PCB GB member also raised concerns about the uncontested elections of office-bearers across Pakistan, calling it the biggest question mark on the electoral process. He alleged that people were being threatened and told they would not be allowed to come forward if they did not meet with certain individuals. He pointed out that the elections were the responsibility of the PCB Management Committee and should be conducted in a fair and transparent manner.
Although Munir is not participating in the elections himself, he has been associated with cricket for decades. Upon the request of friends connected with cricket, he recently met with Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi and shared with him the facts, shortcomings, and complaints regarding the elections.
According to Munir, Sethi has assured him of making the election process more transparent. Munir has advised Sethi that whoever becomes the regional president should adopt a strategy of working with the board. Munir believes that there are high expectations from Sethi, who has the potential to solve the problems of domestic cricket and accelerate the journey of development. To do so, Sethi needs to choose a better team to complete the election process in a fair and professional manner.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,506 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
