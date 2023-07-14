Inside Haris Rauf's wedding qawwali night

Pakistani cricketers aren't only ruling the grounds but also setting goals for netizens with their lavish weddings. From Shaheen Afridi's Nikkah to Shan Masood's wedding, social media users can't get over the luxurious affairs. Adding more to the charm, Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf shared yet another set of pictures from his wedding that are everything to die for!

Tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Muzna Masood Malik, Rauf's dream wedding became the center of attention. Most recently, the wedding photographer shared a carousel of pictures from Rauf-Malik's qawwali night.

From the cricketer's dramatic entry in a vintage car to giving his credit card to be maxxed out, Rauf's matrimonial affair became the highlight of the season.

