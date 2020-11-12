I wish to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, says Bilal Abbas Khan

Bilal Abbas Khan became the heartthrob of the nation the moment he stepped into the entertainment world and instantly shot to fame after the thundering success of drama serial 'Cheekh'.

Now he has become one of the most well recognized faces in Pakistani entertainment. From a ruthless 'Wajih' to a very love stricken husband in 'O Rangreza', Khan’s acting skills have always been top-notch.

His soaring small screen success has now taken him to exploring other niches. In a recent interview, Bilal has expressed his desire to work with Indian film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj.

He believes that Bhardwaj understands the cinematic world like no other.

"I love watching movies and web series, be it Hollywood or Bollywood. I have seen a lot of Indian movies including the South Indian ones. They are the reason that I am an actor today," he said.

He further added: "I wish to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. I have seen all his films like Omkara, Kaminey, Haider and Maqbool. His understanding of cinema is amazing and I aspire to be part of films that comprise performance-driven characters and a powerful story line. He is my all-time favorite."

Currently, the 'Qurban' actor is starring in acclaimed director Mehreen Jabbar's 'Ek Jhoothi Love Story', opposite Madiha Imam. Scripted by Umera Ahmed, the web series streams on ZEE5 in India.

In an earlier interview with BBC, the Khan shared that he likes to work on challenging scripts to test himself.

"Whenever I have to sign a project, I make sure that the character I’m about to do is different from my previous one. After I did Cheekh, I was on the lookout for a light-hearted character, opposite of what I did before. This is how I ended up doing Pyaar Ke Sadqay," Khan said. "I do make a conscious effort to ensure that every character I do is different and challenges me in a new way."

