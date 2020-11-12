Hareem Farooq shares her views on Feminism

Feminism at its core is about advocating for women's rights on the basis of gender equality. It is a social movement and ideology that supports the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes.

Many of our local celebrities such as Ayesha Omar, Eman Suleman and Osman Khalid Butt are all proud feminists.They have always used their platform to address strong issues revolving around women.

However, there are still some celebs who undermine the concept of feminism.

In conversation with a London-based YouTube channel, PAK5 News, the starlet talked about Aurat March and Feminism.

Farooq said that her stance on the matter are not the same as extreme feminist views.

“Definitely there a few feminist views I might not completely agree with. But one thing that I do absolutely agree with and I am talking about extreme feminist views, I am not talking about the basic feminist views,” she said.

She continued: “Feminism is all about equality. It’s not I am better than a man, or a man is better than me. It is definitely about equality, there is nothing more to it. Feminism for me is not about that ‘Oh my God, I am going to kill all those men."

