TikToker Zulqarnain Sikander comes under fire for appearing in whitening cream advertisement

LAHORE- Being dusky has always been a big no no in the sub-continent. There are millions of stories of people, who are conditioned to believe that their skin complexion is too “dark” to be “lovely.”

Using skin-whitening creams is considered a norm among women in Pakistan and that’s exactly what’s wrong about our racist culture. Colorism is a disease and fairness cream brands have a huge part to play in spreading it.

While the “gora craze” plagues our society in general, celebs should know better than to endorse fairness creams. Instead of promoting the toxicity propagated by them for years, celebs should use their influence to wipe out this racist narrative.

After Ayeza Khan and Areeqa Haq, famous TikToker Zulqarnain Sikander has come under fire for appearing in a fairness cream advertisement.

The obsession with fairness is widespread across South Asia, an unfavorable remnant of our colonial past. Every third commercial on tv provokes the desi viewer to feel more uncomfortable in his or her skin tone.

People are calling out the 22-year-old star for supporting tone deaf campaigns that silently breed low self-esteem in large batches.

