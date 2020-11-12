Judge dies of coronavirus in Lahore amid second Covid-19 wave

LAHORE – Additional District and Sessions Judge Lahore Azfar Sultan Ibrar Syed died of coronavirus on Thursday as Pakistan recorded highest single-day death toll in last 24 hours.

Lahore High Court spokesperson said that Syed, 48, was under treatment at Services Hospital for six days but he could not survive, local media reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Azfar Sultan Syed, who had a degree in Master of Laws, had been posted in the Lahore Sessions Court.

Following the death of the judge, his courtroom was sealed and employees working with him tested for the Covid-19. Results of all the employees came back negative.

Pakistan has reported 34 deaths, 1,808 new cases in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 349,922.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,055.

So far, a total of 320,849 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 22,088.

Pakistan has conducted 4,810,182 tests with 36,686 tests in the last 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus patients in Sindh stands at 152,072 while in Punjab, the tally stands at 108,221. At least 41,258 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,765 in Islamabad, 16,226 in Balochistan, 5,041 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,409 in Gilgit-Baltistan.