Punjab notifies ban on all public gatherings, indoor weddings
LAHORE – The Punjab government on Friday notified a ban on all public gatherings and indoor weddings amid the rise of new coronavirus cases.
Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued the notification and the order was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
The notice cites that outdoor marriages and events will be allowed with an upper limit of 300 people. It stated that all wedding hall owners and residents are obliged to follow SOPs given by the government. Wearing facemasks has been made mandatory.
The notice will come into effect from November 20(today) and will last till January 31, 2021.
Earlier the National Coordination Committee has announced an immediate ban on large gatherings including political rallies of more than 300 persons as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.
