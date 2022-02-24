Pakistan sees slight increase with 1,455 new Covid cases
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan saw a slight increase in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases after 1,455 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center said Thursday.
As per the latest report of NCOC, the overall tally of the confirmed cases soared to 1,505,328. At least 18 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, while the overall death toll has now surged to 31,114.
Statistics 24 Feb 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 24, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,396
Positive Cases: 1455
Positivity %: 3.4%
Deaths :18
Patients on Critical Care: 1220
The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,220. Pakistan conducted a total of 42,396 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 2,914 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,412,429.
As of Thursday, the total count of active cases dropped to 62,785 while the national positivity ratio was recorded at 3.4 percent.
As many as 565,975 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 500,092 in Punjab, 215,588 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,107 in Islamabad, 35,309 in Balochistan, 42,825 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,432 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,480 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,048 in Sindh, 6,228 in KP, 1,009 in Islamabad, 786 in Azad Kashmir, 374 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.
