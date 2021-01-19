PSL 6 – PCB seeks permission for up to 14,000 spectators in the stadium in each match
Web Desk
08:12 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
PSL 6 – PCB seeks permission for up to 14,000 spectators in the stadium in each match
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has contacted the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to allow limited spectators in the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Administration is looking forward to hold the matches in the presence of limited spectators following the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PCB has asked for permission to grant access to up to 14,000 people in the stadium in each match at both venues however playoffs were played without crowds.

Tender for ticketing services has also been released. 

Earlier, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said, fans always supported the PSL and played a vital role in making it a success in every edition. In this edition as well, we will try to convince the administration to allow a limited but fixed number of crowd, who may enjoy matches following the COVID-19 SOPs set by the government.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) will be held in the next month. Earlier in 2020, the last season of the PSL was disturbed due to the coronavirus cases and the last matches of the tournament were played in November 2020.

PSL 6 – Who will sing the anthem for Pakistan ... 11:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

The wait to know who will sing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th edition’s anthem isn't over yet amid rumors of ...

More From This Category
Reema Khan receives Covid-19 vaccine in US (VIDEO)
02:33 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 58 Covid-19 fatalities, death ...
11:24 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
Smart lockdown in several areas of Gujranwala, ...
09:03 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Mohammad Amir hints at coming out of retirement ...
03:44 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Back to school: Matric, intermediate classes ...
10:46 AM | 18 Jan, 2021
Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 1,920 new cases, 46 ...
10:20 AM | 18 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan’s only The All Girl band takes the internet by storm with latest song
07:17 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr