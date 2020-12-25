Sanam Jung and daughter recover from COVID-19 infection

Alvida star Sanam Jung, who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month alongside her daughter, has now announced that they has recovered from COVID-19 infection.

The mother-daughter duo are now in good health as the 32 year old actress thanked everyone for the prayers and support.

Taking to her Instagram, Jung shared a click of herself and her daughter in a playful mood on a swing confirming their recovery alongside penning a heartfelt note:

"Alhamdullilah, Alaya and I have recovered from COVID-19 and we want to thank you all for the prayers and wishes that kept coming our way. This post is to let you all know that we’re healthy and doing well."

She concluded by thanking her family and friends for the unconditional support, "During this time I’ve received various calls and messages , I want to thank you all for being there and praying for us. Love you all".

Previously Usman Mukhtar, Rubina Ashraf, Vasay Chaudhry, Alyzeh Gabol and Saheefa Jabbar Khattak were also few of the celebrities who contracted the novel coronavirus but had a successful recovery.