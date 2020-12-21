Neelam Muneer thanks fans after coronavirus recovery
KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Neelam Muneer Khan, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, has recovered and tested negative for the virus. The 28-year-old has thanked her fans for their prayers.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a clip in which she confirmed her recovery from the novel disease. She wrote, “Alhamdulillah by the grace of Almighty Allah I have survived covid 19 and my PCR report is negative now.”

The Bikhray Moti star, while thanking her followers for their prayers wrote, “Thank you all for your prayers and encouragement. Jazakallah Khair.”

Earlier on December 9, Muneer was diagnosed with Covid-19. “Covid is a reality and we have to fight it. #covid_19,” the actress had written as she confirmed she had tested positive for COVID-19.”

