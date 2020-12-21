KSA suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 strain
12:15 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
KSA suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 strain
RIYADH – The Government of Saudi Arabia has suspended international Umrah operations amid the spark of the new strain of Sars-Cov-2 in multiple countries.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) also suspends all international flights.

The move comes in response to the emergence of a potent new variant of the novel virus in Britain, Australia, Denmark, and reportedly in some other countries. Some flights will be allowed to operate in exceptional conditions.

In wake of the suspension of flight operations in KSA, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced the cancellation of flights to and from Saudi Arabia.

PIA spokesperson, Abdullah Khan, said that national carrier flights to and from KSA have been cancelled from December 21(today).

At least 18 flights have been cancelled on the directives issued by the Saudi aviation authority. These include PK-9739 and PK-9760.

The suspension will remain in effect until Saudi Arabia opens borders again, he added.

