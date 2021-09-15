Pakistan receives another 6.5 million doses of Pfizer, Sinovac vaccines
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday received two separate consignments of Covid-19 vaccines from China and US.
The US Embassy in Islamabad said that another shipment of 3.5 million COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines has been handed over to authorities in Pakistan.
The latest donation, it said, took the “total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the United States to Pakistan to 15.7 million".
In July, the US had donated 5.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine while it sent 3.6 million Pfizer doses in August.
Meanwhile, the 50th special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has brought another three million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines from China to Islamabad.
PIA Country Manager for China Qadir Bux Sangi told state broadcaster that the national flag carrier has so far airlifted over 63 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine.
Pakistan's COVID positivity rate drops to 4.89pc, ... 09:06 AM | 15 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported the lowest COVID positivity rate in around 2 months. During the last 24 hours, ...
- Sheraa, Ministry of Culture and Youth call for startups to boost ...07:36 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Seven Pakistani soldiers martyred in Waziristan operation07:16 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan receives another 6.5 million doses of Pfizer, Sinovac ...06:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- ‘Shared Destiny 2021’ – Pakistan, China, Thailand and Mongolia ...06:11 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Afghan footballers find refuge in Pakistan following Taliban threats05:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Mani unveils the secret to happily married life with Hira05:15 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Alizeh Shah looks stunning in new car video04:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Naseeruddin Shah reveals that Indian govt encourages directors to ...03:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021