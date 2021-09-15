Pakistan receives another 6.5 million doses of Pfizer, Sinovac vaccines

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday received two separate consignments of Covid-19 vaccines from China and US.

The US Embassy in Islamabad said that another shipment of 3.5 million COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines has been handed over to authorities in Pakistan.

The latest donation, it said, took the “total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the United States to Pakistan to 15.7 million".

In July, the US had donated 5.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine while it sent 3.6 million Pfizer doses in August.

Meanwhile, the 50th special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has brought another three million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines from China to Islamabad.

PIA Country Manager for China Qadir Bux Sangi told state broadcaster that the national flag carrier has so far airlifted over 63 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine.