Pakistan logs 492 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported five deaths and 492 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours as positivity ratio has been recorded at 2.42 percent.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Monday said that overall death toll has surged to 30,445. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,546,744.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 169. Pakistan conducted a total of 20,361 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 957 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.
COVID-19 Statistics 18 July 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 18, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 20,361
Positive Cases: 492
Positivity %: 2.42%
Deaths: 05
Patients on Critical Care: 169
As many as 588,093 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 510,398 in Punjab, 220,508 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,850 in Islamabad, 35,654 in Balochistan, 43,465 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,775 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Amid fears of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.
