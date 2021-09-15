Pakistan's COVID positivity rate drops to 4.89pc, lowest in 2 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported the lowest COVID positivity rate in around 2 months. During the last 24 hours, the positivity rate was recorded as 4.89 percent.

According to daily data issued by the National Command and Operation Center, at least 73 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus while 2,714 tested positive for the novel disease.

Statistics 15 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,733

Positive Cases: 2714

Positivity % : 4.78%

Deaths : 73

The death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,938 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,212,809. In the past 24 hours, as many as 10,923 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,108,339. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 77,532.

At least 446,840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 416,901 in Punjab 169,429 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 103,293 in Islamabad, 32,658 in Balochistan, 33,490 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,198 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,291 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,192 in Sindh, 5,310 KP, 892 in Islamabad, 727 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 56,733 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,625,952 since the first case was reported.