Pakistan announces new restrictions against the unvaccinated citizens

ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operation Center head and federal minister Asad Umar has warned stern action against vaccinated people after this month.

Speaking in a presser in the country’s federal capital, Asad Umar said unvaccinated people will not be allowed to work in the offices as the country planned to inoculate at least 70 million people by the end of this year.

He also mentioned that no unvaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter shopping malls, or to use public transport besides traveling by air after the September 30 deadline.

Furthermore, Asad also asked people to keep social distancing as the South Asian country reported a steady decline in Covid cases.

NCOC Chief also mentioned that around 52 percent of the adult population in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, had been vaccinated while other cities should also try to vaccinate at least 40 percent of their eligible population as soon as possible to avoid lockdowns and COVID-19 related restrictions.

Earlier, Pakistani officials started administering COVID jabs to citizens aged 15-18 years. The NCOC said mobile vaccination teams will go to schools and colleges to vaccinate students of the same age group.