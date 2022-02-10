England may scrap all Covid-19 restrictions in two weeks

LONDON – Britons will no longer be legally required to self-isolate to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in coming weeks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

Proposing to speed up existing plans to live with the pandemic in parliament, the Conservative Party leader outlined plans to lift England’s last domestic pandemic rules within weeks – including the obligation for those who test positive to isolate.

Johnson revealed ending the last of the Covid induced restrictions that have dominated daily life Covid arrives. British PM hinted to present the Living With Covid strategy when the Commons returns from its recess on February 21 and end the last domestic restrictions.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Covid restrictions are set to expire in late March but the 57-year-old suggested rules could expire in weeks.

“It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid,” he said. Johnson mentioned that it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions.

The British government will set out guidance but confirmed people would be advised to avoid going to work if they contracted the virus as some places also imposed penalties.

Comparing the novel virus to common infections, he said “Obviously in the same way as for someone with flu, we wouldn’t recommend they go to work, we would never recommend anyone goes to work when they have an infectious disease”.

Earlier, the British government revoked stern directives about face masks, as they are no longer required by law, however, experts still suggest their use in indoor or crowded places.

Meanwhile, Johnson did not shed light on lifting all travel restrictions, however, these are already being eased significantly.

The recent announcement from the British premier is likely to delight Conservative lawmakers who opposed strict lockdowns.