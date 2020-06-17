Two AJK cabinet members’ COVID-19 test returned positive

11:27 AM | 17 Jun, 2020
Two AJK cabinet members’ COVID-19 test returned positive
MUZAFFARABAD – Another two more members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet have been tested positive for COVID-19.

According to media details, AJK Senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq and AJK Minister for Information and Tourism Raja Mushtaq Ahmad Minhas were tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Both the leaders were in home-isolation after being infected by the disease.

Meanwhile, 5,839 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country, taking the total tally to 154,760.

These include 58,239 in Punjab, 57,868 in Sindh, 19,107 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,437 in Balochistan, 9,242 in Islamabad, 1,164 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 703 in Azad Kashmir. 

The death toll from the virus stands at 2,975 and 58,437 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

