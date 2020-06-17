PM Imran meets MQM delegation, PTI MPAs in Karachi today
12:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
PM Imran meets MQM delegation, PTI MPAs in Karachi today
KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of Sindh Assembly and members of other government allies during his Karachi visit today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, a three-member delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) will also call on meeting with the premier.

The prime minister during his visit to Larkana, will meet PTI members of the city.

PM Imran is also scheduled to visit city’s Ehsaas Centre.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on a two day visit of Sindh.

