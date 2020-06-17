Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film to be released online

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, the Indian remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, will soon release online, reported Femina.

The film was initially slated to release in May, however, the coronavirus pandemic put it on hold.

Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara will release on Indian OTT service Hotstar.

Mukesh and the late actor were considered to be extremely close and treated each other like brothers.

Apart from being Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut, the film is actor Sanjana Sanghi’s first film as well.

Sushant was last seen on the big screen in Chhichore which released last year. His most notable works include Kai Po Che, M.S Dhoni, PK, Raabta, Kedarnath and Drive.

The actor passed away on Sunday at his house in Bandra. The police confirmed that he committed suicide. His untimely demise came as shock to everyone in the film industry, his family and his fans.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!