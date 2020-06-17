Pakistan TV legend Tariq Aziz passes away at 84
01:22 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
LAHORE - Pakistan’s renowned TV host and former member National Assembly (MNA) Tariq Aziz passes away in Lahore.
According to media details, Tariq Aziz was admitted in a private hospital last night after his deteriorated health condition where his son confirmed the news of his death.
Tariq Aziz is known for his PTV's Neelam Ghar show, first aired in 1974, later renamed the Tariq Aziz Show and later known as Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz.
He also had been member of the National Assembly of Pakistan between 1997 and 1999.
Tariq Aziz had also performed in several movies.
