Shoaib Malik reveals his favourite Pakistani actress

Pakistani all-round cricketer Shoaib Malik is a talent powerhouse and his passion for cricket reflects in his game. Even though Malik is a shining star of the cricketing world, he also rules hearts with his humour and unmissable charm.

Recently, the 40-year-old sports star was spotted on the show “The Couple Show” alongside his better-half Sani Mirza.

The sports power couple sat down for a little chit chat with versatile hosts Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf. The duo got candid and discussed personal life, future plans, career trajectory and much more.

Replying to the plethora of questions, Malik spilled the beans about his favourite actress and revealed that the dimple queen Hania Aamir is his favourite actress but she is quite young.

Further, he revealed that he would love to work with Pakistani actresses and said, “Ushna Shah is a good friend of mine so I would love to work with her.”

