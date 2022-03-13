Shoaib Malik comes out in support of Sana Javed
Pakistani cricketer and former national squad skipper Shoaib Malik is the latest celebrity to share his two cents regarding actress Sana Javed's controversy,
The Khaani actor has been making headlines eversince a plethora of fashion models and makeup artists in the entertainment vicinity lambasted her for "rudeness and impudence."
While Javed had her fair share of critics, some celebrities have also come to her defence. The 40-year-old cricketer is among the supporters who jumped onto the bandwagon and shared his pleasant experience.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Malik revealed that Sana has "always been kind and courteous" towards him and others.
"I have known Sana Javed for quite sometime now & have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us," Malik wrote on Twitter.
Moreover, Malik and Javed worked together on the sets of the Jeeto Pakistan League Ramadan special.
Earlier, many models and makeup artists have stepped forward and shared their terrible working experiences with the Dunk actor.
The entire fiasco stems from model Manal Saleem's public confession where she lashed out at Sana for being rude at a shoot. She took to her Instagram stories and requested all ‘clients’ not to work with the actresses or celebrities anymore.
Sana Javed sends Rs100 million defamation notice ... 10:35 AM | 11 Mar, 2022
LAHORE – The ongoing saga between Lollywood diva Sana Javed and model Manal Saleem has taken a new turn with the ...

