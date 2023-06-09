'Toughest trial': Kajol's cryptic post sparks speculation as she announces a social media break

Kajol, widely regarded as one of Bollywood's most talented actresses, has captivated audiences for decades with her exceptional performances and magnetic screen presence.

With her distinctive charm, expressive eyes, and remarkable versatility, Kajol has established herself as a prominent figure in Indian cinema. Throughout her illustrious career, she has portrayed a wide range of characters, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

She has been actively sharing moments from her life on Instagram, often featuring her family, including her husband Ajay Devgn and children Nysa and Yug. Additionally, she has delighted fans by posting throwback memories from her iconic films like Gupt and Bekhudi, celebrating their milestone anniversaries.

However, the Dilwale actress surprised her followers on Friday afternoon when she announced her decision to take a break from social media. Deleting all her posts on Instagram, she shared a note stating, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life," accompanied by the caption, "Taking a break from social media."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Fans expressed their love and support, leaving comments encouraging her to return. While the reason behind her hiatus remains undisclosed, some speculated that it was related to the promotion of her upcoming web show, The Good Wife.

On the work front, Kajol recently appeared in the teaser of Lust Stories 2, an anthology series directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. The show also features Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mrunal Thakur, among others.