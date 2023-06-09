Pakistan likely to increase defence budget for first time in three years

ISLAMBAD – The federal government is expected to increase the defence expenditure in the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2023-24 after a gap of three years.

Reports said the defence budget is likely to be increased by 11.1% from Rs1,530 billion to Rs1,800 billion amid ongoing internal and external security threats.

The budget for the armed forces has not been increased since 2020 as the national economy was battling to recovery from the shocks of the Covid pandemic.

However, the defence budget was also not increased even after the change of government last year as the PDM-led coalition is attempting to put the deteriorating economy on the country by implementing austerity and other measures.

Reports said he salaries of armed forces personnel have also not been increased since 2020.