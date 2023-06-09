Donald Trump indicted over classified documents probe

Former United States president Donald Trump has been accused of handling highly classified documents after leaving office.

According to his attorney, the 76-year-old is accused of mishandling strictly confidential documents and hindering an investigation among other allegations.

Both offences are punishable by a jail sentence under federal law.

Trump is running a campaign to win re-election to the White House in 2024.

The indictment, the second time he has been accused of a crime, according to legal experts, does not exclude him from standing for president once more.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States," wrote Mr. Trump.

"This is truly a dark day for the United States of America," he continued. Although our nation is rapidly and seriously deteriorating, by working together, we can "Make America Great Again!"

His attorney Jim Trusty explained the specifics of the accusations, which have not yet been made public citing conspiracy, deceit, obstructing the court system, and unlawfully holding onto confidential materials in violation of the Espionage Act.