Donald Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday in hush money case

Former American President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would be arrested on Tuesday as a New York grand jury investigates his connection with a hush-money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Trump claimed that he got this information from the “corrupt” Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He called up on his to protest on his behalf.

Trump chose to use his own social media platform to make the announcement, despite being reinstated on Facebook and YouTube on Friday, more than two years after he was banned over the US Capitol riot.

“The far & away leading republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social early Saturday morning.

In another post, Trump wrote, “We just can’t allow this anymore. They’re killing our nation as we sit back & watch. We must save America! protest, protest, protest!!!.”

A grand jury has been hearing testimony related to the 2016 payoff to Stormy Daniels at the state Criminal Court in lower Manhattan, but no public announcements have been made about when or if Trump will be indicted.

On the other hand, Trump’s lawyer Joseph Tacopina was not informed about the possibility of Trump being arrested on Tuesday.

Trump’s lawyer told CNBC on Friday evening that his client would surrender to face criminal charges if he was indicted.

“If he is indicted, Trump, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, would become the first former president ever to face criminal charges,” said his lawyer.