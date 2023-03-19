Trainee female pilot, instructor killed in India's plane crash

GANDHINAGAR – A woman trainee pilot and the flight instructor were killed in a trainer aircraft that crashed in the hilly region of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Reports in Indian media said the ill-fated jet crashed near Balaghat district of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh; pilots identified as captain Mohit Thakur and Vruckshanca Maheshwari, died on the spot.

Local police officials told the media that two burnt corpses were recovered from the spot. Security forces were summoned due to insurgency in the area.

The trainer aircraft took off from the Birsi airstrip in the Gondia district at 3.06 pm and lost connection with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) with the first five minutes of the sortie.

Meanwhile, the actual cause behind the crash is yet unknown but officials hinted at bad weather.