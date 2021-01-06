Saudi, Qatari leaders end long dispute with a warm hug (VIDEO)
RIYADH – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday warmly hugged Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani upon arrival in Kingdom to attend the annual Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.
The Kingdom opened its borders with Qatar for the first time in three years in wake of easing the dispute.
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with Saudi ruler Crown Prince in the historic city of al-Ula. Both men wearing face masks hugged each other on the historic occasion.
ولي العهد السعودي يستقبل أمير #قطر في مطار العلا#القمة_الخليجية_في_العلا#العربية pic.twitter.com/zSfBqvBWzA— العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) January 5, 2021
Ahead of the event, Kuwait announced that Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar under a deal that would be signed in the presence of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.
The two countries reconciliation is a breakthrough in US-led diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-standing spat.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad is attending the summit for the first time since the 2017 row that cut trade, travel and diplomatic ties with the Saudi kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.
