Bol News taken off air for airing Judicial Complex clashes despite PEMRA ban

Web Desk 03:51 PM | 19 Mar, 2023
KARACHI – Bol News, a major private news channel, has been taken off air for airing violent clashes between Islamabad police and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf workers at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex, Dawn reported.

The channel was reportedly taken off air after it aired violent clashes in which several PTI workers and policemen suffered injuries.

On Saturday, the country’s media watchdog cautioned all news and current affairs media to stop live coverage from outside the Judicial Complex but the private news channel, a known critic of the incumbent government, continued broadcasting the situation live, prompting PEMRA’s action.

Earlier, the media regulator said live coverage of violent clashes against law enforcers created panic among police ranks and it could further deteriorate the situation.

In its notice, PEMRA said, “Such footage/images were seen on TV screens without any editorial oversight during a recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcing agencies in Lahore wherein, [a] violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring [unarmed] policemen and blazing police vehicles.”

Shoaib Shaikh arrested by FIA in Islamabad

On the other hand, Bol News has called PEMRA’s action unfair, announcing to challenge the unilateral move at all forums.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

