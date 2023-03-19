Bol News taken off air for airing Judicial Complex clashes despite PEMRA ban

KARACHI – Bol News, a major private news channel, has been taken off air for airing violent clashes between Islamabad police and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf workers at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex, Dawn reported.
The channel was reportedly taken off air after it aired violent clashes in which several PTI workers and policemen suffered injuries.
On Saturday, the country’s media watchdog cautioned all news and current affairs media to stop live coverage from outside the Judicial Complex but the private news channel, a known critic of the incumbent government, continued broadcasting the situation live, prompting PEMRA’s action.
Earlier, the media regulator said live coverage of violent clashes against law enforcers created panic among police ranks and it could further deteriorate the situation.
In its notice, PEMRA said, “Such footage/images were seen on TV screens without any editorial oversight during a recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcing agencies in Lahore wherein, [a] violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring [unarmed] policemen and blazing police vehicles.”
On the other hand, Bol News has called PEMRA’s action unfair, announcing to challenge the unilateral move at all forums.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.7
|285.75
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.5
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.69
|761.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.09
|41.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.41
|40.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|354
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.9
|931.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.99
|63.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.91
|176.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.95
|743.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.97
|27.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.79
|307.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.24
|8.39
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
