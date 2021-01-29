Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhary tie the knot in Karachi
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhary tie the knot in Karachi
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari is now married to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of UAE-based businessman Younas Chaudhary.

The Nikkah ceremony of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's eldest daughter was held today.

Dressed to the nines, the bride looked stunning in her wedding attire while the groom looked handsome.

Families of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry attended the event alongside prominent figures including politicians and businessperson. The guest count was kept limited due to the ongoing pandemic and the security around Bilawal House was increased.

Their wedding festivities of Bakhtawar started from January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad. Followed by an intimate Mendi ceremony at Bilawal House where she adorned her hands Ajrak design henna, paying tributes to her roots.

The Barat is scheduled for tomorrow (January 30). The two exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony.

