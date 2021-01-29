Wedding bells ring! Bakhtawar-Mahmood to tie the knot today

KARACHI – Finally the wait has come to an end as Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry’s big day has arrived, and both will be tying the knot today (Friday).

In today’s ceremony, the Nikkah of Bakhtawar with Mahmood will take place, while the Barat is scheduled for January 30, 2021.

Considering the arrangements under the standard operating procedures due to Covid-19 precautions, nearly 300 guests have been invited by the Bhutto family. Several politicians, businesspersons, and military officials are also amongst the invitees.

The schedule of former president Asif Ali Zardari and slain Benazir Bhutto’s daughter’s wedding with the UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry was released by the Bilawal House last week.

Pre-wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week with Milad and a simple Mehndi function.

The couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on November 27, 2020, at the Bilawal House Karachi.

A limited number of people, including a few senior politicians, PPP leaders, business giants, real estate tycoons, prominent lawyers, some legislators and close relatives were invited to grace the event.