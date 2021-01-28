Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto's Mehndi at Bilawal House

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry's wedding has become talk of the town since the festivities kicked off this week.

Bakhtawar's henna (Mehndi) ceremony was held at Bilawal House in Karachi Wednesday night. Attended by close relatives from both Zardari and Bhutto's side, while the groom's relatives were limited.

Geo News reported citing its sources that the guests were served biryani, qorma, fried chicken, and sweets. Decorated with electric lamps and flowers, Bilawal House's lawn looked beautiful.

Amidst the henna ceremony of the bride, various melodies and traditional tunes were played.

Earlier, Bakhtawar shared on her Instagram story a video of her hands adorned with henna ahead of the function.

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry will tie the knot on January 29, and their reception will be held on January 30.