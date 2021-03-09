Saad Alavi's 'Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi' leaves the internet in fits
08:33 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Saad Alavi's 'Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi' leaves the internet in fits
Beyond Prime Minister signature’s phrase "Ghabrana Nahi Hai”, the flip side of premiere signature’s phrase is that it has triggered the Pakistanis into a panic state amid the rising inflation.

The clichéd catchphrase has trampled the expectations of the general public with the rising costs implying strong evidence of economic policy flaws.

A hilarious parody song named "Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi"  by Saad Alavi who is a music teacher by profession has left the social media in fits.

With apt lyrics and on-point sarcasm, the song is a champion when it comes to taking subtle digs at the government policies. Alavi gets brutally honest with his words as he taunts that the public should not panic despite the deteriorating living condition and remember that "Ghabrana Nahi Hai".

Netizens are loving it as praises have poured in the comment section of the rap song.

Meanwhile, a movie named Ghabrana Nahi Hai starring Saba Qamar, Zahid Ahmed and Syed Jibran is all set to release.

