Saad Alavi's 'Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi' leaves the internet in fits
Share
Beyond Prime Minister signature’s phrase "Ghabrana Nahi Hai”, the flip side of premiere signature’s phrase is that it has triggered the Pakistanis into a panic state amid the rising inflation.
The clichéd catchphrase has trampled the expectations of the general public with the rising costs implying strong evidence of economic policy flaws.
A hilarious parody song named "Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi" by Saad Alavi who is a music teacher by profession has left the social media in fits.
With apt lyrics and on-point sarcasm, the song is a champion when it comes to taking subtle digs at the government policies. Alavi gets brutally honest with his words as he taunts that the public should not panic despite the deteriorating living condition and remember that "Ghabrana Nahi Hai".
Netizens are loving it as praises have poured in the comment section of the rap song.
Meanwhile, a movie named Ghabrana Nahi Hai starring Saba Qamar, Zahid Ahmed and Syed Jibran is all set to release.
‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – Kashif Zameer ... 11:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistani businessman-cum-Tiktoker Mian Kashif Zameer seems determined to bring Turkish start Engin ...
- Indian army witnesses new rise of dishonesty among ranks09:45 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview earns huge ratings, beats ...09:15 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- USAID helps Pakistan digitise its energy sector09:01 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Saad Alavi's 'Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi' leaves the internet in fits08:33 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold ...08:30 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Women’s Awards 2021 – 6th Sense celebrates Women's Day at Punjab ...08:12 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- ‘Historic step’ – Bangladesh gets its first transgender news ...04:16 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates the leading lady of her life this Women's Day05:30 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021