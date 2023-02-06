Search

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Aamir Tariq 03:19 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?
Source: Qasim Ali Shah

Qasim Ali Shah is a well-known motivational Pakistani speaker, trainer, writer and teacher.

He was born on December 25, 1980, in the Gujrat District of Punjab. His family moved to Lahore and settled in the Gulshan-e-Ravi neighbourhood of the city. 

According to an estimate, Shah has recorded more than 500 videos, written several articles and trained thousands of people, including civil servants, teachers and students. 

He has been running a science academy for high school and intermediate students in Lahore for the last 20 years. He brought innovation in teaching methods and became a trend-setter in the field of modern learning techniques. 

Qasim Ali Shah has authored 12 books on diverse topics. Some of his books are as following:

  • Aap Ka Bacha Bhi Kamyab Ho Sakta Hai
  • Kamyabi Ka Paigham
  • Zara Num Ho
  • Qasim Ali Shah has delivered lectures on several topics. Some of his lectures are listed below:
  • The Secret of Greatness
  • Mentally Strong People: The 13 Things They Avoid
  • How To Overcome Stress And Depression
  • The Habit of Giving: Do Things For Others
  • The Real Reason Behind My Work
  • Facing Negative Criticism
  • Kismat, Muqadar, Naseeb, Taqdeer Kya Hai?
  • 5 Qualities Make Us Superior To Others
  • Managing Emotions: How Do Emotions Affect Our Life?

Qasim Ali Shah has been associated with the Punjab Judicial Academy. Since 2017, the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation has been offering training to young people in Lahore. As a broadcaster, Qasim Ali Shah hosted a radio programme titled Manzil Ka Musafir.

Qasim Ali Shah was followed by around 350,000 people on YouTube and 340,000 people on Facebook before he got embroiled in a political controversy. Criticism of Imran Khan cost Qasim Ali Shah dear. He lost most of his social media followers and faced ruthless criticism from Khan’s supporters.

