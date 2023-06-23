Faryal Mehmood unleashes her bold side in a daring photoshoot

Faryal Mehmood, an exceptionally talented actress in the Pakistani film and drama industry, has captivated audiences with her remarkable performances throughout her career. Renowned for her dedication to quality work, she carefully selects scripts that resonate with her artistic sensibilities. Faryal's assertive nature is evident in her fearlessness to express her thoughts and opinions openly, adding depth to her persona.

Moreover, Mehmood possesses remarkable prowess as a dancer, showcasing her skills through flawlessly choreographed videos shared on her social media platforms.

Recently, she joined forces with Abdullah Haris Films, resulting in an extraordinary and edgy photoshoot. With fearless self-expression, they embrace a striking aesthetic, pushing boundaries and leaving a lasting impression on social media.

On the work front, she was last seen in Gustakh, Raqeeb Se, and Daasi.