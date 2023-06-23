Indian influencer wins hearts with potrait of Yumna Zaidi

The captivating drama serial "Tere Bin" is not only winning hearts in Pakistan but also gaining immense popularity across the border. The dynamic duo of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, who play the lead roles in the series, have amassed a dedicated fan following on both sides, with fans expressing their love and admiration on social media.
Recently, Indian Instagram influencer Manisha Marudia Prajapati showcased her artistic talent by creating a stunning portrait of Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali. The portrait, a true masterpiece, was unveiled to her followers through her Instagram account, garnering widespread appreciation.
This gifted Indian artist continues to amaze her audience with her remarkable artistry, always mindful of the desires and expectations of her fans. With meticulous attention to detail, she has now presented another captivating creation: a mesmerizing portrait of Zaidi. To share her masterpiece with the world, she tagged the actress in her post, inviting her to admire the artwork.
"Presenting portrait of ever so beautiful YUMNA ZAIDI @yumnazaidiofficial on high demand of Tere Bin fans ????
and and..being a tere bin fan, this was my personal choice to draw this sketch ????
LOVE FROM ACROSS THE BORDERS ????
Yumna, You add four stars to the show with your talent !????????
GUYS TAG @yumnazaidiofficial IN COMMENT SECTION AND SHOW SOME LOVE ????????" she captioned the post.
The post garnered thousands of likes with fans applauding her skill and the potrait.
On the work front, Ali was seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.
