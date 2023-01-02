WATCH – Hira Mani sings Nazia Hassan's 'Disco Deewane'

TV actress and upcoming singer, Hira Mani, is the center of attention on social media for many reasons. The 33-year-old actress is one of the prominent faces in the drama industry and tried her luck at singing as well, which has often received mixed reactions from social media users. This time again, the Mere Paas Tum Ho famed star was seen paying homage to South Asia pop icon and late singer Nazia Hassan in her voice.

Clad in a shimmery red dress with a halter neckline, the Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut actress sang Hassan's Disco Deewane. The gorgeous diva was seemingly having the best time of her life as she danced while singing the cult classic song.

However, social media users had other thoughts about the Preet Na Kariyo Koi actress's singing skills.

On the work front, Hira was recently seen in Ghalati, Kashf, Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Beemar.