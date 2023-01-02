Kits launching ceremony of 20-K Cup T20 Cricket Tournament held

LAHORE – The kits launching ceremony of 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament was held at the Model Town Greens Cricket Academy on Monday.

The simple but impressive ceremony was attended by former Test Cricketers Ali Naqvi and Aizaz Cheema, who graced the occasion as chief guest, while other notables present were Chief Organizer Shoaib Dar, captains and representatives of all the twenty participating teams, their officials and other organizers of the event. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has been named as brand ambassador of this tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, both the chief guests lauded the positive step taken by the organizers and especially Nabeel Ahmad, patron and sponsor of the competition, for holding such a big event of clubs, which will definitely help the club players to exhibit their prowess and get the opportunities at a higher level.

The chief guests were of the view that more such generous people and corporate giants should come forward to sponsor club cricket, which is the real nursery that provides the country bright future stars. “Now the need of the hour is to fully support such causes that can contribute to Pakistan cricket in the best possible manner”, they added.

Captains of different teams expressed their gratitude to Nabeel Ahmad the patron and sponsor of the tournament for holding the tournament at a time when club cricket is at the verge of collapse.

They termed the holding of the event a step forward to revive the sagging fortune of club cricket.

“ Lahores club cricket badly needs such tournaments on regular basis to identify fresh blood and to groom it for future needs “, they said adding “ We are confident that the sponsor of the event will continue his efforts in future as well to provide ideal platform to aspiring cricketers to demonstrate their skills and technique “.

They said beautiful kits have been prepared for all the teams and top level arrangements have been made to hold the event in a befitting manner.

“ we look forward to an exciting and thrilling cricket event for the entertainment of lovers of cricket “, they said.

The winner of the event will be pocketing Rs, 500,000 and runners-up Rs 250,000. The other cash awards are MOM 30,000, Best Bowler 25,000, Best Batsman 25,000, MOM semifinal 10,000, MOM Final 20,000 and Most Sixes 20,000.

The participating teams include Ali Garh Cricket Club, Apollo Cricket Club, City Gymkhana Cricket Club, Cricket Centre Club, Golden Star Cricket Club, Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club, Lucky Star Cricket Club, Model Town Cricket Club, Model Town Greens Cricket Club, Model Town Whites Cricket Club, PakLions Cricket Club, Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Club, Prince Cricket Club, P & T Cricket Club, Shah Faisal Cricket Club, Shah Kamal Cricket Club, Shinning Cricket Club, Township Whites cricket Club, Valencia Cricket Club and Yu Slim Cricket Club.

The opening match will be played between Model Town Greens and Pindi Gymkhana at Model Town Greens Ground. The venues of the tournament are Model Town Greens Cricket Club, Model Town Cricket Club, Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Club, Ali Garh Cricket Club and Cricket Center Club. Pakistan Cricket Board’s affiliated umpires, match referees and scores will officiate in the matches. All the matches will be shown live on different social media platforms.