Dr Faiqa Nur Khan – Daughter of late air force chief dies in US road accident

Dr. Faiqa Nur Khan, the daughter of late air chief, Air Chief Marshal Nur Khan, tragically passed away in a car accident in Virginia, USA.

Reports said Dr Faiqa, a 75-year-old Professor of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, lost her life in the accident in Dinwiddie County over the weekend. Her car collided with a road barrier and caught fire, resulting in her untimely death at the scene.

Dr. Faiqa had a distinguished career, having worked as a physician at the King’s Daughter Hospital in 1993. She later served as the Medical Director of the Emergency Department for many years.

Her commitment to the care of children and families, as well as her dedication to training future doctors, left a lasting impact on the medical community.

The hospital where Dr. Faiqa worked expressed deep sorrow over her passing, noting the significant contributions she made throughout her career.

Additionally, King Edward Medical University Lahore, where Dr. Faiqa graduated in 1973, also expressed condolences, remembering her as an exceptional student and a proud alumna of the institution.

Her sudden passing has left her family, friends, and colleagues in mourning, as she was known for her devotion to her work and the positive influence she had on both her patients and medical peers.