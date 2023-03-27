Search

Lifestyle

Pakistan joins ‘Happiness Project’ in partnership with Wall’s Ice Cream and Project Everyone

Web Desk 08:26 PM | 27 Mar, 2023
Pakistan joins ‘Happiness Project’ in partnership with Wall’s Ice Cream and Project Everyone

Wall’s Ice Cream and Project Everyone has announced the expansion of their joint initiative, The Happiness Project, in Pakistan. The project aims to teach children about the fundamental elements of happiness and wellbeing through five learning modules: Connections, Creativity, Movement, Kindness, and Gratitude. The program was created in partnership with a panel of global advisory teachers, students, and clinical psychologists.

The initiative aims to reach three million children globally by 2025, with successful pilot programs already running in Pakistan, Indonesia, and Turkey. Out of the 135,000 children who participated in the program last year, more than 80% reported feeling happier after completion. The program has received support from several wellbeing experts and is being expanded to countries across Europe, including Sweden and Germany, as well as China and Latin America.

The Happiness Project has been developed in response to rising concerns over the wellbeing of children during the pandemic. The initiative seeks to enable children to become "happiness catalysts/activists" by sharing their knowledge about the program’s five key ingredients for happiness with their wider school and local communities. The desired outcomes of the program include increased emotional literacy and greater confidence among children to look after their own emotional wellbeing.

Amir Paracha, Chairman & CEO, Unilever Pakistan, praised the project, saying: “One may believe that happiness is a thing felt within, but truly, more often than not, it is the reflection of the joy we bring to another shining back in our eyes and hearts. It is empowering that our brand Wall’s is the reason for the smiles of so many children and people across Pakistan. Being the source of this joy in their lives with our simple but sincere mission of spreading happiness, at a time when each and every one of us is seeking out and cherishing good news more than ever, is truly what happiness is for me.”

Munir Hasan, Head of Nutrition, Home Care and Ice Cream, Unilever Pakistan further added, “We believe that every child deserves to live and experience happiness every day. The Happiness Project is a unique initiative that focuses on teaching children about the essential elements of joy and happiness. Wall’s is committed in making a positive impact in the communities we serve and believes that The Happiness Project is a step towards a brighter future for all.”

The Happiness Project initiative is in line with Pakistan's national vision for development, which emphasizes the importance of promoting emotional wellbeing and mental health. By initiating The Happiness Project by Wall’s Ice Cream and Project Everyone, Pakistan aims to provide children with the tools they need to become more connected and happier individuals, capable of building a more inclusive and sustainable society.

The initiative’s expansion into Pakistan was held on the International Day of Happiness, March 20, 2023.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Are Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez dating?

04:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill and Suniel Shetty share a fun time on her show

12:19 AM | 26 Mar, 2023

Ali Zafar and Abida Parveen's soundtracks for 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' take the internet by storm

10:01 AM | 26 Mar, 2023

3 Idiots' cast hint on sequel and share their responses

03:44 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar reunite for new project 'Idiot'

04:24 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Behroze Sabzwari and late Qavi Khan among others honoured with civil awards

01:18 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Muneeb Butt, Aiman, Minal, Mohsin Ikram drop charges against Feroze ...

10:55 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th March 2023

09:08 AM | 27 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 23.64
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: