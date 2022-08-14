Celebs celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day
The Islamic Republic of Pakistan turns 76 years old today. Independence Day is observed annually on 14 August as it marks the day when the subcontinent of India was divided into Pakistan and India, thus Pakistan achieved independence and was declared an independent state.
Every year, National Flag hoisting ceremonies are held in Islamabad. Pakistanis also offer special prayers in mosques for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country.
Many celebrities and public figures took to their social media accounts to express their patriotic fervor and shared heartwarming wishes for a better tomorrow. Dressed in white and green ensembles, the Pakistani celebrities are ecstatic about this fervor day.
This year marks Pakistan’s diamond jubilee as the nation celebrates 75 years of independence. Pakistanis from all around the globe are celebrating Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm.
