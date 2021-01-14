Malala Yousafzai opens up about her New Year resolution
Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai has had a rather busy year. From a virtual graduation at Oxford University to a little chitchat with Indian actress Twinkle Khanna and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate entered the new year with high expectation.

While penning her new year resolution on her official Instagram account, Malala was all about promoting the love of reading books:

"This new year I made a goal to read 84 books in 2021. If you also made a reading resolution, please join my @literati book club! Each month you'll receive a special edition book with a note from me about why I chose it and enjoy lively discussions with members in the Literati app. "

"I also host video chats with select authors where you can ask questions and learn more about the book. It's a great way to connect with other readers and reach your #bookgoals. Link in bio.", she concluded.

One of Time magazine's most influential people in 2013, the 23-year-old is the youngest person to have won the Nobel Peace Prize, which she scooped in 2014 for her campaigns for children's rights.

