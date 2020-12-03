Nobel laureate Malala joins TikTok for a noble cause

TikTok is becoming the most trending social network in the world. Celebrities and famous people all over the world have been joining this medium and the youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, is the newest addition to the list.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the youngest Peace Prize winner announced that she created a TikTok account for her fundraiser and briefly introduced herself. Dedicating her time to her charity the Malala Fund, which was set up to help pay for the education of girls in Third World and war-torn countries. She says:

'Hi, Tik Tok. My name is Malala Yousafzai. I am 23 years old and I'm a girl's education activist. Some of you might already know me, you might have heard my UN speech or might have read my book, 'I am Malala. Some of you may not know me yet so I will introduce myself.

I am a recent graduate from Oxford University, I like shoes, comedy, reading books and I also do campaigning and advocacy for twelve years for education and safe quality of education for all girls around the world.'

🚨🚨 This #GivingTuesday, ask @Malala anything! How?

1. Hop over to our TikTok: https://t.co/jKqKTiaF5X

2. Make a gift through the donation sticker (matched dollar-for-dollar by @tiktok_us 🎉)

3. Ask Malala your question and she might answer back! 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/7j92aZvQum — Malala Fund (@MalalaFund) December 1, 2020

She went on to urge viewers to donate to the fund on 'Giving Tuesday', a fundraising campaign in the US.

Post-thanksgiving, Malala shares a known hashtag ‘#GivingTuesday’ that stands for global generosity in order for people to donate for all-girls’ education. In return, she promises to answer any queries that her followers have for her.

The I Am Malala author's first TikTok video reached 79.5K likes within a day, with praises about her life achievements and confidence. With 130 Million girls out of school according to the fundraiser, Malala hopes for a better future. The donation ranges from $25-250 for people to help around the world.

Named as one of Time magazine's most influential people in 2013, she is the youngest person to have won the Nobel Peace Prize, which she scooped in 2014 for her campaigns for children's rights.

Previously she started at Oxford University in 2018 and graduated over the summer.